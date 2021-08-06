Advertisement

RIGHT NOW: Wichita Public Schools discusses upcoming school year

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - What will the upcoming school year look like for Wichita Public Schools?

Less than a week before the school begins, the district says it strongly recommends masks for both students and staff members, but the school board will have the final say at a meeting on Aug. 9. The updated guidance comes after the CDC recommended masks in K-12 schools in areas of high transmission of COVID-19, particularly due to the spread of the delta variant.

Thursday afternoon, USD 259 Division Director of Strategic Communications Wendy Johnson sat down with Michael Schwanke to discuss the changes.

“We had folks say, ‘Why didn’t you decide earlier? Why didn’t you tell us earlier?’ Well, we did, at the end of June with what we thought was going to be the position we’re in, and as we’ve had to continue to monitor. We had to change that plan,” said Johnson.

Watch Johnson’s two-part interview about WPS’s upcoming school year on “Right Now with Michael Schwanke,” below.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FF12 Cold Case: Do you know these men?
FF12 Cold Case: Do you know these men?
Belleville Police Department
Belleville police investigate after video of fight between teens posted on social media
Boy attacked by dog in Newton
Newton Police: Boy bitten by dogs while riding bike
Investigators say an overloaded van carrying 29 migrants has crashed on a remote South Texas...
At least 10 dead as van carrying migrants crashes in Texas
Factfinder 12 investigation into time card fraud allegations.
FF12 Investigation: Accusations of time card fraud within Salina Fire Department

Latest News

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools for everyone older...
Shawnee Mission, Topeka schools to require masks for all students
FILE - An Officer with APD says many times children board a bus or walk to school, there isn't...
Masks required on schools buses, other public transportation, per federal order
WPS kids in masks
Parents, students react to Wichita Public Schools latest mask guidance
FILE - Lena-Winslow Students in masks
Kansas’ most populous county mandates masks for K-6 schools