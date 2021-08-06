RIGHT NOW: Wichita Public Schools discusses upcoming school year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - What will the upcoming school year look like for Wichita Public Schools?

Less than a week before the school begins, the district says it strongly recommends masks for both students and staff members, but the school board will have the final say at a meeting on Aug. 9. The updated guidance comes after the CDC recommended masks in K-12 schools in areas of high transmission of COVID-19, particularly due to the spread of the delta variant.

Thursday afternoon, USD 259 Division Director of Strategic Communications Wendy Johnson sat down with Michael Schwanke to discuss the changes.

“We had folks say, ‘Why didn’t you decide earlier? Why didn’t you tell us earlier?’ Well, we did, at the end of June with what we thought was going to be the position we’re in, and as we’ve had to continue to monitor. We had to change that plan,” said Johnson.

Watch Johnson’s two-part interview about WPS’s upcoming school year on “Right Now with Michael Schwanke,” below.

