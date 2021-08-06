Advertisement

Scattered storms Saturday, hot weekend

Storms will develop Saturday evening and continue into the night
Future Track shows storms moving into central Kansas Saturday evening.
Future Track shows storms moving into central Kansas Saturday evening.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that we will remain hot over the weekend with scattered storms expected Saturday evening.

It will be a warm start to the day Saturday with low temperatures in the low to mid 70s for most of the state. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 90s to near 100 degrees. South winds will gust over 30 mph over central and eastern Kansas.

Scattered showers and storms will begin to develop after 4 or 5 PM, initially over parts of southwest into central Kansas. Activity will move eastward into the evening and nighttime hours over eastern Kansas.

A few severe storms cannot be ruled out with hail to quarter size and wind gusts to 60 mph, but the threat of widespread severe weather appears low at this time.

Showers and storms could linger Sunday morning over the eastern half of the state, otherwise the heat will stay with us on Sunday with highs in the mid 90s to near 100 again.

The heat will continue through early next week before a cold front brings some relief by the middle to end of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear; a bit breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 73

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds and windy. Chance of evening storms. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 96

Tomorrow Night: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 72

Sun: High: 96 Chance of AM storms, then decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Mon: High: 98 Low: 75 Mostly sunny; windy and hot.

Tue: High: 97 Low: 76 Partly cloudy; windy and hot.

Wed: High: 97 Low: 75 Partly cloudy; slight chance of overnight storms.

Thu: High: 93 Low: 72 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 69 Partly cloudy.

