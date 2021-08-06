Advertisement

Sedgwick County recommends mask wearing, COVID-19 vaccinations

Sedgwick County commissioners hold off on mask-mandate decision
Sedgwick County commissioners hold off on mask-mandate decision(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Local Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns is strongly recommending mask-wearing indoors, as well as in crowded outdoor areas.

Minns also recommended vaccinations for all that are eligible, including those that are 12 years and older.

Even if individuals are already vaccinated, Minns recommended that they wear masks to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Lowe was taken into custody in the abduction of two children, of whom he is the...
Amber Alert canceled for Wichita children, suspect in custody
Factfinder 12 investigation into time card fraud allegations.
FF12 Investigation: Accusations of time card fraud within Salina Fire Department
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Over the past month, data from the COVID Data Tracker has shown the number of coronavirus cases...
Hospitals outside of Wichita coping with COVID-19 surge
Apartments for rent
Kansas landlords react to new eviction moratorium

Latest News

Crop drone
Kansas farmers using drones to monitor crops
The City of Hutchinson sent two crews to assist with the Stateline Complex fires in the western...
Hutchinson firefighters return from western U.S. fires
University of Kansas (KU)
KU to require masks indoors
KBI: 2020 sees most killings in Kansas history