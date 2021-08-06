Sedgwick County recommends mask wearing, COVID-19 vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Local Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns is strongly recommending mask-wearing indoors, as well as in crowded outdoor areas.

Minns also recommended vaccinations for all that are eligible, including those that are 12 years and older.

Even if individuals are already vaccinated, Minns recommended that they wear masks to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.