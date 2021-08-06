Shawnee Mission, Topeka schools to require masks for all students

(KWCH) - More Kansas school districts are requiring masks for their students as we near the first day of school.

The Shawnee Mission Board of Education approved an updated plan, 6-1, on Thursday. An emergency meeting was called and the board to decided all children and adults in grades PreK-12 should wear masks in all district facilities. Initially, the district was only going to require masks in grades K-6, the current population unable to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Thursday evening, the USD 501 Board of Education approved the policy requiring students, staff, and visitors to wear masks in Topeka Public Schools buildings to start the school year, regardless of vaccination status.

The Johnson County Commission voted 5-2 on Thursday for a mask requirement for schools from kindergarten through the sixth grade.

The boards’ decisions follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, which recommend universal masking inside K-thru-12 school buildings in areas with high coronavirus transmission. That standard currently applies to nearly all of Kansas. Masks can be removed outdoors, as per CDC guidance.

Wichita Public Schools is strongly encouraging mask for its students and staff for the upcoming school, but the USD 259 BOE will have the final say during a meeting on Monday.

