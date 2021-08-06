Stuff the Bus event donates school supplies to kids in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salvation Army teams up with Walmart to Stuff the Bus.

The event gives you a chance to give school supplies for local kids in need Friday through Sunday. All 12 Walmart Supercenter stores in Sedgwick County will host the school supply drive.

If you want to donate you can purchase and drop off items at collection barrels at the front of each store. Or if you want to donate online, you can search the Salvation Army’s online Registry for Good to donate supplies there.

