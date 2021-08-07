3 injured after multi-car crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people are hurt after a driver hit two cars in back-to-back crashes in south Wichita.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, an unidentified driver hit another car near Lincoln and Hydraulic then sped off.

The hit car followed the driver who left the scene and watched them crash into another vehicle near Lincoln and Rutan.

All drivers involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but nobody else was hurt.

Police believe the driver involved in both crashes was speeding and may have been driving under the influence.

