Advertisement

3 injured after multi-car crash

Two hit-and-runs within minutes of each other by the same driver
Two hit-and-runs within minutes of each other by the same driver(KWCH)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people are hurt after a driver hit two cars in back-to-back crashes in south Wichita.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, an unidentified driver hit another car near Lincoln and Hydraulic then sped off.

The hit car followed the driver who left the scene and watched them crash into another vehicle near Lincoln and Rutan.

All drivers involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but nobody else was hurt.

Police believe the driver involved in both crashes was speeding and may have been driving under the influence.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Lowe was taken into custody in the abduction of two children, of whom he is the...
Amber Alert canceled for Wichita children, suspect in custody
Apartments for rent
Kansas landlords react to new eviction moratorium
Factfinder 12 investigation into time card fraud allegations.
FF12 Investigation: Accusations of time card fraud within Salina Fire Department
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Over the past month, data from the COVID Data Tracker has shown the number of coronavirus cases...
Hospitals outside of Wichita coping with COVID-19 surge

Latest News

Kansas State Fair canceled
Kansas State Fair will go on, fair officials encourage attendees to be cautious
Woman sick with COVID
Health officials: Reinfections, breakthrough cases low in Sedgwick County
Stay safe sticker
Pediatric pulmonologist cites cystic fibrosis community, encouraging masks at school
The Kingman County Humane Society says it is looking to rehome an exotic rooster that was left...
Kingman County rooster on the loose, found by Humane Society