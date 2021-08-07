Hot and windy today, some late day storms possible.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Late summer heat continues across Kansas this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A few strong to severe storms later today through the evening hours.

A slight risk of severe storms across mainly western and parts of northern Kansas after 5pm, through about 10pm this evening. A slow moving cold front combined with an upper level disturbance will moving across the Plains will trigger these storms later today. Damaging wind gusts to 60 mph along with hail around 1-2″ in diameter are the primary threats with the strongest storms. Storms move east and weaken tonight with a slight chance of showers and storms across south-central Kansas after midnight. Lingering showers and rumbles are possible early Sunday morning too. Expect clearing skies and mostly sunny conditions through Sunday afternoon, with highs in the upper 90s once again. There is a very slight chance a few afternoon storms may develop over south-central Kansas, late Sunday afternoon.

A few isolated storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, otherwise expect mostly dry and hot weather weather continuing through the first half of the week. Maybe some heat relief by next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and windy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 97

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms possible, especially after midnight. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. Low: 73

Tomorrow: A few early morning showers and storms, then mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. High: 96

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 75

Mon: High: 98 Mostly sunny; windy and hot.

Tue: High: 97 Low: 76 Partly cloudy; slight chance of evening storms.

Wed: High: 97 Low: 75 Partly cloudy; slight chance of overnight storms.

Thu: High: 95 Low: 72 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

