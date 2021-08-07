Advertisement

How to replace a lost COVID vaccination card

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you misplace or damage your COVID-19 vaccination card, you can get a replacement card.

Each COVID-19 shot is documented on a CDC-issued card to show proof of vaccination. The state health department keeps a record of each shot given in its immunization information system.

The process of getting a new card depends on where you received your shots. If you got vaccinated through the Sedgwick county health department, there are a few ways you can request a new card. You can email medrecordsrequest@sedgwick.gov. You will need a photo ID and will be required to fill out a release of information form.

You can also walk into the county’s vaccine clinic at the old downtown library or the health department. You will need to bring a photo ID for those options. If you got your shots at a pharmacy, they would likely fill out a new one for you on the spot.

If none of those options work, the state health department still has your vaccination on record and will send you a new card through the mail or email.

You don’t need to have lost your card to get a replacement. You can also get a new card if yours gets ruined or damaged.

Some stores like Staples will laminate your vaccine cards for free, but health officials say it’s best to leave it untouched since booster shots may be needed in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Lowe was taken into custody in the abduction of two children, of whom he is the...
Amber Alert canceled for Wichita children, suspect in custody
Apartments for rent
Kansas landlords react to new eviction moratorium
Two hit-and-runs within minutes of each other by the same driver
3 injured after multi-car crash
Wesley ICU nurse Courtney Cummings shared photos on August 6, 2021, showing what it looks like...
ICU nurse shares frustrations as COVID unit fills up with patients
Residents express frustration with purchasing Garth Brooks concert tickets
Going to see Garth Brooks in Kansas City? Here’s what you need to know

Latest News

How to replace lost vaccination cards
Lost vaccination cards
Garth brooks concert and covid
Garth Brooks Concert
Kansas State Fair will go on
Kansas State Fair will go on
Two hit-and-runs within minutes of each other by the same driver
3 injured after multi-car crash