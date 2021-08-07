Advertisement

Kansas State Fair will go on, fair officials encourage attendees to be cautious

Kansas State Fair canceled
By Carolina Loera
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - More than 300,000 people are expected to attend the Kansas State Fair this year after it was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Significant events like these raise concerns as the Delta Variant continues to spread rapidly in the United States. However, with just over a month away, fair officials said the fair will go on, something the Hutchinson community is looking forward to.

Hutchinson residents said it was disappointing to miss the fair last year, but they are ready for this year’s events.

“My greatest excitement is the return of the aid for the community,” said Brian Brillhart. “The tradition of it too. Those are definitely two things that we definitely missed out on last year.”

Masks will only be required while inside the buildings, and vaccines will not be mandated at the fair, but state fair officials hope that fairgoers are as safe as possible.

“Take precautions when you’re here,” said Kansas State Fair Manager Bryan Schulz. " Making sure that social distancing is there, and if you’re not feeling well, maybe that’s something you want to leave for the next day. Or keep the trip to coming up here for another day.”

As the event gets closer, fair officials will work with the local health department to make sure they are following any mandates put in place at the time.

“With it being the biggest event in Kansas, we want to make sure that it is safer for people when they are here,” said Schulz.

The Kansas State Fair will be held from September 10 through the 19.

