Storms continue into the night

By Peyton Sanders
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered storms could be severe this evening and into tonight over western and northern Kansas, then a few more storms will be possible Sunday over south central Kansas.

Scattered storms will continue to move eastward into the night with a risk of large hail and damaging wind gusts. The storms will move into central Kansas just after dark and will continue to move into eastern Kansas after midnight.

The best chance of storms will be over western and northern Kansas this evening and overnight. Around south central Kansas and Wichita, a few showers and storms will still be possible, but activity should remain more isolated.

By Sunday, most of the state will be dry, but a few showers and storms will remain possible over south central and southeast Kansas throughout the day. If storms manage to develop during the afternoon and evening, they could be severe with a hail and wind threat.

Hot weather will continue through the rest of the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s Sunday. The heat will continue through Thursday of the upcoming week before we cool down some by Friday.

Our next chance of showers and storms will arrive Tuesday evening and into the night from southwest and into central Kansas. Once again, a few strong or severe storms will be possible.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds with isolated showers and storms possible. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 74

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms possible. Wind: S/SW 10-20; gusty. High: 96

Tomorrow Night: Isolated evening storms, then decreasing clouds. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 74

Mon: High: 99 Mostly sunny; breezy and hot.

Tue: High: 99 Low: 77 Partly cloudy and breezy; slight chance of storms overnight.

Wed: High: 98 Low: 75 Partly cloudy and hot.

Thu: High: 99 Low: 73 Partly cloudy and hot.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 71 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

