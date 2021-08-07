Advertisement

Teen grills to provide school supplies for kids in need

teen grills for those in need
teen grills for those in need(KWCH)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita teenager is spending every other Saturday grilling at his mother’s home, raising money to buy supplies for the homeless in Wichita.

For the back-to-school season, Javion has been grilling at the “brick and mortar” to help kids with school supplies.

Using the funds raised, he bought school supplies to hand out to children in need while also dedicating funds to scholarships.

He says his brother inspired him to give back to the community.

“One year, my brother wanted to give back to the homeless, leftover food, and we couldn’t, so I’ve been trying to do that every year and give back,” said Javion.

He says his business has been going pretty good, and he is thankful for everyone who has supported him.

