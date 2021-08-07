Wichita State Softball Head Coach Kristi Bredbenner Inks Contract Extension

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State softball head coach Kristi Bredbenner has signed a contract extension through the 2026 season, director of athletics Darron Boatright announced Friday. The extension adds three years onto Bredbenner’s existing contract, which was set to run through 2023.”

Kristi has continued to build a model program in all aspects since arriving at Wichita State 10 years ago,” Boatright said. “We are happy to show our support and appreciation with this extension.”

Entering her 11th season at the helm, Bredbenner has guided the Shockers to two of the program’s three conference championships and three of the five NCAA Regional appearances. Wichita State is coming off arguably the best season in school history where the Shockers swept both the regular season and tournament championships in the American, and advancing to just the second NCAA Regional final in school history. The 2021 Shockers won 41 games, the second most in school history, and shattered several single season records - most notably the single season home run record. Wichita State ranked second in the nation in home runs with 103, besting the previous school mark of 59.

Bredbenner and her staff were a unanimous selection for 2021 American Coaching Staff of the Year.

“I am extremely grateful and honored to work with an outstanding group of student-athletes and staff within the Shocker Softball program,” Bredbenner said. “The success that we have had as a program has never been a solo endeavor. Thank you to the former players and coaches, current players and staff and Wichita State athletics staff for your support and dedication to the program.”

Through her first 10 seasons at Wichita State, Bredbenner has a career record of 286-234-1, and is only 28 wins shy of becoming the school’s all-time winningest coach. Under Bredbenner, 33 student-athletes have earned all-conference accolades and 11 NFCA All-Region honors.

”The future of Shocker Softball is bright and it’s easy to get up for work in the morning with a smile on my face knowing I love my job,” Bredbenner said. “Softball is an emerging sport and I look forward to seeing the growth and opportunities for this program on campus and nationwide. Thank you Shocker Nation!”

As a collegiate head coach, Bredbenner has won more than 600 games in 17 seasons. Prior to Wichita State, she spent six seasons at Emporia State and one at Truman State where she received her first head coaching gig.



