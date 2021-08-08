Cluster of COVID-19 cases reported at Barton County Jail

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - As of August 7, the Barton County Jail has experienced a cluster of COVID-19 related illnesses in the last 24 hours. The virus is affecting both staff and inmates, with four individuals testing positive.

The Sheriff’s Office says it has started taking precautions with mandatory masks inside the facility, denying any visitation, suspended the use of inmate work, and limiting movement within the jail.

To prevent spreading the virus, even more, the administrative offices and detective division will be closed to the public starting Aug. 9th. The only appointments that will be allowed are those of necessary business.

