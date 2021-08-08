Drowning victim recovered from Elk City Lake

ELK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Friday evening Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who went underwater and never resurfaced.

Deputies say Thomas Crittenden jumped off the boat he was on and never resurfaced. The search for Crittenden continued late into the night and started back up early Saturday morning.

Deputies say more help was brought in to assist in the search Saturday, and around 5:30 p.m., first responders located Crittenden.

Sheriff Ron Wade stated, “This is a very tragic incident. Wade said on behalf of everyone here at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, we extend our condolences to the family of Mr. Crittenden”.

Wade went on to say, “I am very grateful for all the first responders and citizens who responded to assist in locating Mr. Crittenden and bringing closure to the family. Wade said this is the second tragic drowning here at Elk City Lake”.

Wade reminded everyone to please wear their life vests when out on the water.

