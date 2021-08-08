Advertisement

Drowning victim recovered from Elk City Lake

Ambulance
Ambulance(KWCH)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Friday evening Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who went underwater and never resurfaced.

Deputies say Thomas Crittenden jumped off the boat he was on and never resurfaced. The search for Crittenden continued late into the night and started back up early Saturday morning.

Deputies say more help was brought in to assist in the search Saturday, and around 5:30 p.m., first responders located Crittenden.

Sheriff Ron Wade stated, “This is a very tragic incident. Wade said on behalf of everyone here at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, we extend our condolences to the family of Mr. Crittenden”.

Wade went on to say, “I am very grateful for all the first responders and citizens who responded to assist in locating Mr. Crittenden and bringing closure to the family. Wade said this is the second tragic drowning here at Elk City Lake”.

Wade reminded everyone to please wear their life vests when out on the water.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Lowe was taken into custody in the abduction of two children, of whom he is the...
Amber Alert canceled for Wichita children, suspect in custody
Residents express frustration with purchasing Garth Brooks concert tickets
Going to see Garth Brooks in Kansas City? Here’s what you need to know
Apartments for rent
Kansas landlords react to new eviction moratorium
Two hit-and-runs within minutes of each other by the same driver
3 injured after multi-car crash
Wesley ICU nurse Courtney Cummings shared photos on August 6, 2021, showing what it looks like...
ICU nurse shares frustrations as COVID unit fills up with patients

Latest News

Park City business expo held today
Park City Chamber of Commerce holds conference for local businesses
Church backpack give away.
First Presbyterian Church held its 6th annual refugee backpack drive
Park City Chamber of Commerce business expo
Park city business expo
Church held their annual backpack give away for refugees
Church backpack give away.