Early morning power outages, almost 700 without power in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Evergy has reported almost 700 people in Wichita are without power Sunday morning.

The company says all outages are weather related from storms early Sunday and crews are currently working to restore power.

Evergy says the bulk of those affected should have power restored by early afternoon today.

Check out the Evergy outage map to see which areas are affected.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.