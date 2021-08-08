First Presbyterian Church held its 6th annual refugee backpack drive

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s First Presbyterian Church held its sixth annual refugee backpack drive.

The church has always wanted to make sure the refugee community is taken care of. Thanks to other local organizations, they provided transportation to those who needed it, offered them food and activities, plus gave them the chance to pick out their own backpack and supplies.

On top of this, the church offered covid-19 vaccines.

“We want to do our part to get a very vaccine-hesitant community vaccinated and get the kids safe before they go back to school,” said volunteer Patrice Cummings.

Organizers say they want to help the community feel empowered and the kids excited to learn and feel safe in school.

