Hot weather continues this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a stormy Saturday night across Kansas, most of the state will be drying out today. The heat sticks around through Thursday with temperatures in the upper 90s to near 103.

The cold front that sparked severe storms yesterday has stalled across Kansas this morning and is quickly dissipating. The remnants of this system may bring another chance of strong to severe storms to the far eastern parts of the state later today. There is a chance storms could develop along or near the Kansas Turnpike through the late afternoon and move into the Flint Hills during the evening hours. If storms develop they could produce damaging wind gusts and large hail. Elsewhere, hazy sunshine and reduced air quality is expected (especially across western Kansas) due to smoke from wildfires across the West. Highs today in the mid to upper 90s.

Clear skies tonight with lows in the 60s and 70s. The heat builds on Monday and continues through Thursday with highs in the upper 90s to near 103. The heat index may become a factor Tuesday through Thursday, possibly reaching dangerous levels that could cause heat related illnesses. There’s a slight chance of showers and storms Tuesday night, but storms will be widely scattered across Kansas. Some heat relief headed our way by the end of the week into next weekend as a cold front knocks temperatures down, into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms possible by afternoon. Wind: S/SW 10-20; gusty. High: 96

Tonight: Any isolated evening storms dissipating, then clearing skies. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 74

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy, very hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 99

Tomorrow Night: Clear and warm. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 77

Tue: High: 99 Mostly sunny and breezy; slight chance of storms overnight.

Wed: High: 98 Low: 75 Partly cloudy and hot.

Thu: High: 99 Low: 73 Partly cloudy and hot.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 71 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

