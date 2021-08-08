Hot weather into the week ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a stretch of hot weather is on the way into the upcoming week.

There will be a slight chance of isolated storms over south central and southeast Kansas this evening into early tonight. If storms manage to develop, then large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible.

Temperatures Monday morning will start out in the mid to upper 60s over western Kansas with lower 70s for the eastern part of the state. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s to lower 100s. Higher humidity over eastern Kansas will put feels like temperatures around 105 degrees.

A few isolated storms could develop over northwest Kansas Monday evening and into the overnight hours. The overall risk of any severe weather is low with any storms that develop.

Better chances for storms will arrive on Tuesday as a cold front moves into central Kansas by the afternoon. Scattered storms will develop from Salina through Great Bend down to Dodge City during the afternoon and will continue into the evening. A few severe storms will be possible with a threat of large hail and damaging wind gusts.

The front will weaken as it moves into Kansas, so it looks like we will continue with hot weather through Thursday with highs around 100 degrees.

A stronger front will bring some heat relief by Friday into next weekend when highs will fall back closer to 90 degrees.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Slight chance of isolated evening storms, otherwise becoming clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 73

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 99

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 77

Tue: High: 100 Partly cloudy and windy. Slight chance of evening storms.

Wed: High: 100 Low: 76 Mostly sunny; breezy and very hot.

Thu: High: 99 Low: 75 Mostly sunny and hot.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 71 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 91 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 66 Partly cloudy.

