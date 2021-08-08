Advertisement

Park City Chamber of Commerce holds conference for local businesses

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Park City Chamber of Commerce created a business expo for local businesses with the goal was to bring businesses and the community together.

The event brought in 12 vendors who shared their stories and information about their own company. People had the chance to also get some goodies and enter gift card giveaways, and organizers say they had a great turnout.

Member of the Park City Chamber of Commerce, Kim Madison, stated, “it’s very exciting and missed. We wanted to do this last year. Obviously, that got delayed, and this year, we just decided we’re going to go forward with it.”

Organizers hope to make this an annual event.

