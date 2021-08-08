Petition to stop demolition of Salina’s Tri-Rivers Stadium has reached 3,182

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The citizens of Salina have created a petition to stop the demolition of Salina’s Tri-Rivers Stadium.

Salina, Kansas commission has decided in a 5-0 vote to demolish the stadium in order to build a $2.6 million tennis complex. The city believes this will bring in more revenue.

The petition to stop the demolition has gathered more than 3,000 signatures since it was started on Saturday. The Stadium is still used for events for the city.

The Stadium is still in use, and the petition’s creator argues the stadium can bring the city more revenue than tennis courts and says people in salina should have a say in how their tax dollars are spent.

As of Sunday, the city is still planning on moving forward with the demolition.

