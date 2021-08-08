Advertisement

Sedgwick County averages 100 new COVID-19 cases a day

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday, the Sedgwick County health departments reported 214 new COVID-19 cases. 

The positive percentage rate of tests is now 8.5%. The last time COVID-19 rates were this high was in January.

This week Sedgwick County’s hospitals moved back into cautious status due to the rise in COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

According to the county’s 14 day rolling average of new cases, we are now seeing about 100 new cases a day.

