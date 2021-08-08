Advertisement

US women beat Brazil to win 1st Olympic volleyball gold

United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during...
United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during the gold medal match in women's volleyball at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 1:15 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - The United States won its first Olympic gold medal ever in women’s volleyball by beating Brazil in straight sets.

The U.S. had won silver three times and bronze twice previously for the most medals by any country that hadn’t won gold. But the Americans finally completed that quest by beating the country that denied them gold in the final match in both 2008 and 2012.

The victory allowed U.S. coach Karch Kiraly to join China’s Lang Ping as the second person to win gold as a player in volleyball and then lead a country to gold as coach. Kiraly won gold indoor as a player in 1984 and ‘88. He also won gold in beach volleyball in 1996.

Serbia beat South Korea for the bronze medal.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Lowe was taken into custody in the abduction of two children, of whom he is the...
Amber Alert canceled for Wichita children, suspect in custody
Residents express frustration with purchasing Garth Brooks concert tickets
Going to see Garth Brooks in Kansas City? Here’s what you need to know
Two hit-and-runs within minutes of each other by the same driver
3 injured after multi-car crash
Apartments for rent
Kansas landlords react to new eviction moratorium
Wesley ICU nurse Courtney Cummings shared photos on August 6, 2021, showing what it looks like...
ICU nurse shares frustrations as COVID unit fills up with patients

Latest News

The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff
The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Californians hit hard with weekend of wildfire fears
Barton County Jail has a cluster of covid cases.
Cluster of COVID-19 cases reported at Barton County Jail
Ambulance
Drowning victim recovered from Elk City Lake
Park City business expo held today
Park City Chamber of Commerce holds conference for local businesses