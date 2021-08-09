Hot again Tuesday, scattered storm chance

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a few storms will be possible Tuesday as the hot weather continues.

A few showers and storms will be possible this evening and tonight over parts of northern Kansas. The overall risk of severe weather is low with any storms that manage to develop.

It will be a warm and muggy start to the day Tuesday with low temperatures in the upper 70s over central Kansas with upper 60s to lower 70s over western Kansas.

Afternoon highs will reach the lower 100s for most of the state, though northwest Kansas will fall back into the low to mid 90s behind a cold front.

Some showers and storms could linger into Tuesday morning over parts of north central and northeast Kansas, otherwise additional storms will develop during the afternoon from around Salina through Great Bend to Dodge City along the cold front with activity moving east into the evening.

Any storms that develop during the afternoon and evening could be severe with a threat of large hail and damaging wind gusts.

After the storm chance, the heat will continue Wednesday and Thursday with highs around 100 statewide.

A stronger cold front will bring a bit of heat relief by Friday and into the weekend when highs will fall back closer to 90 degrees. More storms will be possible with the arrival of this next front.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 77

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of evening showers and storms. Windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 100

Tomorrow Night: Slight chance of evening storms, otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 76

Wed: High: 100 Mostly sunny; breezy and very hot.

Thu: High: 99 Low: 75 Partly cloudy. Slight chance of storms overnight.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 72 Partly cloudy. Chance of afternoon and evening storms.

Sat: High: 91 Low: 69 Partly cloudy. Slight chance of afternoon and evening storms.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 68 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 91 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

