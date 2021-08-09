Hot and humid start to the work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a warm and muggy Monday morning. Wake-up temperatures in the steamy 70s will soar into the upper 90s this afternoon. Tack on the humidity and it will feel like 103 to 108 degrees under a sunny sky.

A Heat Advisory is in effect through this evening. Please limit outdoor activity during the afternoon hours and if you must be outside, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade.

Tuesday will be even hotter, 101 to 104 degrees, before a few storms get started on Tuesday evening and night. The activity will be isolated in nature, but any storm that does form could be strong to severe.

The heat wave will continue Wednesday and Thursday with highs around 100 degrees. Add in the humidity and it will feel like 105 degrees and hotter.

A second, stronger weather maker arrives later this week. A cold front is coming to Kansas on Thursday night, and it promises to bring showers, storms, and cooler conditions to the state. Highs in the lower 90s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are near normal for middle August.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 99.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy, warm. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 76.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot; isolated evening storms. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 101.

Wed: Low: 76. High: 100. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Thu: Low: 75. High: 99. Mostly sunny, hot; evening storm chance.

Fri: Low: 71. High: 93. Partly cloudy, cooler.

Sat: Low: 67. High: 91. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 66. High: 90. Mostly sunny.

