Iconic locomotive steams through Northeast Kansas on 10-state tour

Big Boy No. 4014 stopped in Onaga Monday as part of a 10-state tour.
Big Boy No. 4014 stopped in Onaga Monday as part of a 10-state tour.(TinaRae Scott)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An iconic workhorse built to pull heavy equipment through the mountains during World War II rolled through northeast Kansas today.

Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 made stops in Onaga, Topeka, Lawrence and Edwardsville Monday. The steam-powered engine will overnight in Kansas City, Missouri’s Union Station.

The stops are part of the locomotive’s 10-state tour. Track the locomotive here.

Union Pacific says it will be on display at Union Station all day Tuesday before making two additional stops in Kansas on Wednesday.

Those will be in Paola (11:15 a.m. at West Peoria St.), and Moran (1:45 p.m. at N. Chestnut and E. Randolph St.).

Big Boy departed its home shop in Cheyenne, Wyoming on August 5, and will pass through Oklahoma and Texas during the first leg of its tour.

Big Boy previously rolled through Northeast Kansas in 2019.

This is the steam engine’s second “tour” since being restored.

Union Pacific says Big Boy No. 4014 will make whistle stops in 90 communities before the tour ends on September 9, 2021.

The railroad says Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered to UP in December 1941 to cross the Wasatch Mountain Range east of Ogden, Utah.

Big Boy was retired in 1961 after logging more than one million miles.

U.P. says they reacquired the locomotive in 2013 and had it restored by 2019.

