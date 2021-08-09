Kansas hospitals stretched thin by staffing shortages, growing COVID-19 cases

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hospitals around Kansas are facing a new influx of COVID-19 patients. It’s once again leaving healthcare facilities stretched thin, but that’s not the only reason.

Hutchinson Regional Medical Center said it has beds available, but there are not enough nurses and staff. There are 18 beds in the ICU. Chief Operating Officer Wes Hoyt said on a good day, he has the staff to cover 12. Talking with hospitals in Pratt and Salina, this isn’t an isolated issue.

Nurses Nancy Guisinger and Kristy Sourk work in the ICU at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. They say it’s another difficult time at the hospitals.

“Heartbreaking to know that we really have to pick and choose what we’re going to be able to handle,” said Kristy Sourk, a registered nurse.

“I’m seeing people my children’s age on a ventilator and they shouldn’t be,” said ICU Charge Nurse Nancy Guisinger.

On top of the toll of the pandemic, these nurses say their hospital is also facing a staffing shortage.

“Patients spend very extended periods of time and to lose those, it was like losing chunks of your family over and over again, and I think some nurses had to take care of their mental wellness. Some of them just had to move onto other ventures,” said Guisinger.

Dr. Erik Calderon, Chief Hospitalist at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, said beyond COVID, over the last few months, people who put off care during the pandemic are needing more intensive treatment.

“Our focus is on these patients that are really struggling and patients that would normally be hospitalized for something like chest pain, there’s just no room available. we have the beds, we just don’t have the staff,” said Dr. Calderon.

That leaves this hospital with two requests: help and patience.

“Somebody that wants to do some part-time or PRN or just wants to come back in and lend a hand, man we’d sure be grateful,” said Sourk.

“We’re asking the community to be patient. This is such a difficult time and right now, we would love to care for absolutely everybody and we will do what we can,” said Dr. Calderon.

Calderon, Guisinger and Sourk all stress the importance of the vaccine to keep people from getting sick enough to require hospitalization. Nearly all of the patients they are hospitalizing for COVID-19 are unvaccinated. As of Monday afternoon, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center has seven people hospitalized for COVID. A month ago, that number was just one or two.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.