Advertisement

Royals to require masks inside Kaufman Stadium

(WCTV)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Royals announced Monday that masks will be required indoors at Kaufman Stadium due to a local city ordinance, regardless of vaccination status.

Masks will be required for all fans in elevators, Crown Club, Hall of Fame, Retail areas, and any other indoor areas unless actively eating or drinking,” according to the club.

All non-vaccinated employees at Kauffman Stadium are required to wear a face mask at all times, however, staff that are vaccinated and work outdoors will have the option to be maskless.

Retail and concession stands will remain cashless. Also, there will be no game day box office sales. All tickets and parking should be purchased in advance at royals.com/tickets and royals.com/parking. All tickets are accessible through the MLB Ballpark app.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evergy outage map, Wichita 8-8-21
Early morning power outages, almost 700 without power in Wichita
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Sedgwick County averages 100 new COVID-19 cases a day
Vaccination card replacement
How to replace a lost COVID vaccination card
Tri Rivers Stadium to be knocked down.
Petition to stop demolition of Salina’s Tri-Rivers Stadium has reached 3,182
Ambulance
Drowning victim recovered from Elk City Lake

Latest News

Kansas City Royals
Prospects Nick Pratto, Bobby Witt Jr. Promoted to Omaha
Kansas City Royals
Royals select 10 players on final day of 2021 first-year player draft
Kansas City Royals
Royals select pitcher Frank Mozzicato in first round of 2021 MLB Draft
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates after hitting a grand slam in the ninth inning to...
Royals’ Salvador Perez named to seventh All-Star Game