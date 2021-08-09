Launchpad Community Center holds annual Back to School Block Party

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - To prepare for the upcoming school year, Launchpad Community Center has been working all summer to help kids in their program get ready to enter the school building again.

They held their annual Back to School Block Party on Sunday, trying to make returning to the classroom something to look forward to.

“Because I want to meet new friends. I want to meet my teachers,” said K’aaliyah, who is entering the third grade. “I want to meet my new PE teacher, my new art teacher, my new music teacher.”

“Science and STEM, definitely STEM because my favorite thing with STEM is either the engineering or the math,” said Keegan Schalla, who is entering seventh grade.

Bryce and Tina Graham, with Launchpad Community Center, run the summer camps and other programs for kids, including the Back to School Block Party. They have found that not all kids are excited to start school again.

“A lot of kids, surprisingly, are not excited to go back to school, which is surprising. I know it’s going to be a transitional difficulty for a lot of them to go from not having maybe as much structure in their life to going back to having more of a first structure,” said Bryce Graham.

“Running the summer camp, I just saw that kids are kind of a little anxious because they don’t know exactly what to expect when they’re returning to the next school year. A lot of kids were kind of looking towards masks, if they’re going to have a mask or not, or how the teacher or how everything is going to be structured.” Tina Graham stated, “at summer camp, we just got them out there, going on different field trips and stuff and reintroducing them basically to the world cause a lot of times, they’d been sheltered in because of a fear of the virus or just fear of going out.”

They hope that this block party will excite kids to get back in the classroom by giving out backpacks and other school supplies they need.

“Help try to ease the burden on families when it comes to getting back to school. A lot of times, money can be tight, especially in times like these,” said Bryce.

Some kids hope to find that this school year is more stable than last when they head back to the classroom.

“Yes, very much, and the reason is because I didn’t like the online school because it was hard and it was not as engaging as in-person,” Schalla said.

Summer break is quickly coming to an end, and in the Wichita school district, it will likely be Monday night before there is a firm plan on covid-19 measures.

Wichita schools plan to keep masks recommended for students and staff and will require visitors to wear them. However, that could change, and proposed measures will go before the school board.

The Wichita School Board meeting starts on Monday at 6 p.m. The board can make changes to the mask recommendations.

The first day of class for Wichita schools is this upcoming Thursday, August 12.

