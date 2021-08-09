No one injured in Monday morning house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - No one was injured in a small house fire in northeast Wichita Monday morning.

Fire crews are still investigating the fire in the 1500 block of North Broadview – near 13th and Oliver.

Fire officials said the fire started in the living room around 3:30 a.m. and that everyone made it out of the home safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

