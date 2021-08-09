Advertisement

No one injured in Monday morning house fire

No one was injured in a small house fire in northeast Wichita Monday morning.
No one was injured in a small house fire in northeast Wichita Monday morning.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - No one was injured in a small house fire in northeast Wichita Monday morning.

Fire crews are still investigating the fire in the 1500 block of North Broadview – near 13th and Oliver.

Fire officials said the fire started in the living room around 3:30 a.m. and that everyone made it out of the home safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evergy outage map, Wichita 8-8-21
Early morning power outages, almost 700 without power in Wichita
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Sedgwick County averages 100 new COVID-19 cases a day
Ambulance
Drowning victim recovered from Elk City Lake
Vaccination card replacement
How to replace a lost COVID vaccination card
Tri Rivers Stadium to be knocked down.
Petition to stop demolition of Salina’s Tri-Rivers Stadium has reached 3,182

Latest News

A psychology explains the reason behind mask shaming
Psychologist offers advice on school mask recommendations
A psychology explains the reason behind mask shaming
The Psychology behind mask shaming
As start of school nears, Launchpad Community Center works to get kids excited
As start of school nears, Launchpad Community Center works to get kids excited
WPS plan to vote on COVID measures Monday night
Launchpad Community Center holds annual Back to School Block Party