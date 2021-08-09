No one injured in Monday morning house fire
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - No one was injured in a small house fire in northeast Wichita Monday morning.
Fire crews are still investigating the fire in the 1500 block of North Broadview – near 13th and Oliver.
Fire officials said the fire started in the living room around 3:30 a.m. and that everyone made it out of the home safely.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
