Pittsburg State University to offer $500 scholarships, $8,500 grand prizes to vaccianted students

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KWCH) - Pittsburg State University students who provide proof of vaccination by Sept. 17 will receive a $500 scholarship and be entered to win one of two $8,500 grand prizes, the university announced on Monday. The grand prizes are equivalent to a semester’s worth of full tuition, fees, meals, and housing.

To be eligible, students must have received both shots of either Pfizer or Moderna, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine. To meet the Sept. 17 deadline, students must start the vaccination process by Aug. 20 for Moderna and Aug. 27 for Pfizer, which require a four-week and three-week waiting period between doses, respectively.

All scholarships and grand prizes will be applied to the Spring 2022 semester. For those who graduate in December, the money will be applied to the Fall 2021 semester and a refund will be issued, if applicable.

Vaccines are available for free at the Bryant Student Health Center and at many locations across Pittsburg, according to the university.

The incentive applies to undergraduate students, graduate students, international students, and any other student who regularly attends classes on campus.

“The goal is to protect the campus and those who use it regularly, so online-only students are not eligible,” said the university.

Incentives are being funded by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF).

