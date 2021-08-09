Psychologist offers advice on school mask recommendations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With strongly encouraging masks just a recommendation for students and staff in the Wichita school district as of right now, kids could feel singled out if they’re one of the only ones in the classroom wearing a face covering.

”Have a conversation with your child if they are wearing a mask and let them know there is going to be other kids in school and maybe adults at school who are not wearing a mask,” psychologist Dr. Molly Allen said. “Tell them if anyone gives them a hard time about wearing a mask just to remember why it is important right now.”

Dr. Allen says regardless of your decision, you should talk to your kids before sending them to school.

”Instill that confidence in them and go over the value as to why you are wearing a mask or not wearing a mask,” she said.

She said if your child feels they’re facing criticism from peers, teach them to speak up.

”If teasing gets out of hand, let an authority figure know,” she said. “Tell a teacher, a counselor, or a principal and let someone know if you feel like it’s getting really tense.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.