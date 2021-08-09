Week of August 9: Job of the Day
MONDAY: CDL Bus Driver | Maize USD 266 | Maize | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11574591 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Fleet Maintenance Mechanic
TUESDAY: Iron Worker | Conco Construction | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11551630 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: multiple construction jobs such as Project Manager, Superintendent, Concrete Finisher, Heavy Equipment Operator, Form Carpenter, Construction Laborer
WEDNESDAY: Warehouse Team Member | Amazon | Park City | Will be at Get Hired! job fair on August 12th | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11579856
THURSDAY: Work Based Learning Intermediary, High School and Business Liaison | Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11582351 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Program Coordinator-Offender Workforce Development Services
FRIDAY: Registered Nurse - FT Days or Nights | Kansas Medical Center | Andover | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11580962 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: multiple medical facility related positions including Housekeeping, Dietary Aide, Respiratory Therapist, OR Nurse, Surgical Scrub Tech, Medical Assistant and Administrative positions
