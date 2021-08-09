Advertisement

Week of August 9: Job of the Day

JOB OF THE DAY
JOB OF THE DAY(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: CDL Bus Driver | Maize USD 266 | Maize | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11574591 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Fleet Maintenance Mechanic

TUESDAY: Iron Worker | Conco Construction | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11551630 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: multiple construction jobs such as Project Manager, Superintendent, Concrete Finisher, Heavy Equipment Operator, Form Carpenter, Construction Laborer

WEDNESDAY: Warehouse Team Member | Amazon | Park City | Will be at Get Hired! job fair on August 12th | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11579856

THURSDAY: Work Based Learning Intermediary, High School and Business Liaison | Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11582351 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Program Coordinator-Offender Workforce Development Services

FRIDAY: Registered Nurse - FT Days or Nights | Kansas Medical Center | Andover | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11580962 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: multiple medical facility related positions including Housekeeping, Dietary Aide, Respiratory Therapist, OR Nurse, Surgical Scrub Tech, Medical Assistant and Administrative positions

Join us for THE annual Get Hired! Job Fair on August 12, 2021! Connect and network with 60+ employers like Dondlinger...

Posted by Workforce Center on Friday, July 30, 2021

