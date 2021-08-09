Advertisement

Wichita barbershop gives free haircuts to kids going back to school

Ambitions Barber Shop giving free haircuts to kids.
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ambitions Barbershop in Wichita held an event early Sunday afternoon giving free haircuts to children going back to school as well as backpacks filled with school supplies.

The shop’s owners say they’re happy to help families who are in need.

“We’re just trying to give back a little bit. We know the struggle. We know how it’s like growing up with not a lot of stuff and without having to get the needed materials for school,” said the shop’s co-owner Kevin Lozano.

The owners say there was a line formed before they even opened. The event was held from noon until 4 p.m., with barbers giving as many haircuts to children as they could.

