Wichita School Board to finalize COVID-19 response Monday evening

Wichita Public Schools
Wichita Public Schools(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita School Board is expected to finalize plans for the district’s COVID-19 response at a Monday meeting.

The spreading delta variant is elevating concerns for the start of school. Most WPS students start school on Thursday.

Currently, masks are only recommended indoors for students and staff – regardless of vaccination status. All visitors are required to wear masks.

Vaccines are currently strongly recommended for students and staff.

The district also wants students and staff to have access to testing and sanitizing supplies throughout the year.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday.

