2 Wichitans push for local action on climate change

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent U.N. climate report says the planet can expect hotter and more extreme weather due to human-caused climate change.

Two Wichitans, Mike McCorkle and Jane Byrnes, have been taking their calls to the Wichita city council for about five months now. They say the city needs to take steps they’ve seen in other cities.

“As this global, U.N. report stated, it’s important to do every bit of effort at every single level,” said Byrnes.

Two things the pair say are most needed to address climate change locally are a sustainability council and a climate action plan to study the issue and find solutions on topics like energy use and transportation.

“We need to change things all over the world. Not just here. No city is an island,” said McCorkle. “We need to electrify everywhere possible. We need to change building standards so they’re more environmentally friendly.”

The 2020 Yale Climate Change Public Opinion Survey shows 67 percent of Kansans say climate change is happening and 58 percent say they are worried about it. But Byrnes and McCorkle say it has been hard to get leaders to move to action.

“Wichita has been lucky so far, they need to prepare our citizens,” said McCorkle.

He and Byres say it’s not just council members but city administrators who they are trying to reach.

“Every single layer of government needs to respond so do school boards and cities and counties and states,” said Byrnes.

The pair says they have also been working with younger Wichitans to get their input and feedback on what should happen.

“When I look at my own grandchildren, I’m very concerned about the future that they’re to have,” said McCorkle.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.