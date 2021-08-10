Advertisement

Coroner: Grandfather set fire that killed self, son, 2 kids

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEELTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a grandfather set fire to a Pennsylvania apartment above a convenience store last week, killing himself as well as his son and two grandchildren.

Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick told reporters that 67-year-old Jafar Afshar used accelerants inside the Steelton home and set it afire, killing himself, his 36-year-old son Saeed Afshar and two grandchildren, an 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl.

The older man’s death was ruled a suicide and the other three were ruled homicides.

All four died of thermal burns and smoke inhalation.

Hetrick says the homicide victims appear to have been sleeping and were likely overcome by fumes before their deaths.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency officials say Rhonda Morris died and her husband, Jerry, was injured in a weekend...
Woman killed, husband injured in SW Kansas home explosion
Wichita Public Schools
Wichita School Board approves district’s proposal to ‘strongly recommend’ masks
Emergency crews said no on was hurt on Monday (8/9/2021) after this crash at the Dollar Tree on...
Car drives into Dollar Tree in NE Wichita
No one was injured in a small house fire in northeast Wichita Monday morning.
No one injured in Monday morning house fire
Big Boy No. 4014 stopped in Onaga Monday as part of a 10-state tour.
Iconic locomotive steams through Northeast Kansas on 10-state tour

Latest News

Kathy Hochul will become New York's first female governor once Cuomo's resignation is effective...
Hochul to take center stage as scandal ends Cuomo’s reign
Sen. Rick Scott talks about his opposition to the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) reacts to infrastructure vote
FILE - In this April 27, 2021, file photo, Maxine Horgan, left, and Barbara Nyden attend a...
Missouri judge says Medicaid expansion must be allowed
California’s raging wildfires are among some 100 large blazes burning across 15 states.
Progress made but hot weather could continue to fan flames of California wildfire