Excessive heat mixed with a few storms

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that more hot weather is likely for much of the state Wednesday, but some should get cooled down by developing afternoon storms. The best chance for rain and thunder will stretch from southwest into central and eastern Kansas.

Look for Wednesday to start off with lows in the 60s and 70s and highs will likely be near 100 away from any thunderstorms. Northern Kansas may not be quite as hot, but it will still be another day with highs well into the 90s. Storms will produce some heavy downpours and gusty winds, but severe weather is unlikely with most of the storms.

Thursday will be hot and breezy again with a chance for some isolated storms into the evening and overnight. Highs will once again be well into the 90s with breezy south winds.

More active weather is on the horizon for Friday and the upcoming weekend. Gradually, the heat will back down across the Plains with highs falling back to the 80s and low 90s.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 76.

Tomorrow: Turning mostly sunny; breezy. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 100.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 76.

Thu: High: 99 Partly cloudy; chance of overnight storms.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; afternoon storms.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 71 Decreasing clouds; scattered PM storms.

Sun: High: 91 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 90 Low: 72 Becoming partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 92 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

