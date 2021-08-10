Hutchinson Public Schools requiring masks, other districts make them optional

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - With most students in Kansas slated to start school this week, many of their school boards are deciding whether masks should be required or optional and who the rules should apply to.

Here’s how other Kansas school districts voted Monday night.

Andover Public Schools (USD 385) - In a 5-2 decision, the Andover School Board voted to make masks optional for its students and staff members.

Arkansas City Public Schools (USD 470) - Masks are optional for all students, faculty, and staff. Students will be able to return to full-time, in-person learning.

Hutchinson Public Schools (USD 308) - The Hutchinson School Board voted to uphold the recommendation of the superintendent and require all students and staff to wear masks indoors this fall regardless of their vaccination status. The board approved the mask order despite criticism from many parents who say it should be up to them whether their children wear masks.

Wichita Public Schools (USD 259) - In a 3-4 vote, the Wichita School Board voted to “strongly recommend” masks for students and staff. - In a 3-4 vote, the Wichita School Board voted to “strongly recommend” masks for students and staff.

USD 308 isn’t alone in requiring masks for everyone regardless of vaccination status. Salina, Topeka and the Shawnee Mission School District are all requiring masks at the beginning of the school year.

In the Kansas City area, Johnson County commissioners voted to require masks at all of the county’s elementary schools.

According to federal law, masks all students and staff who ride on school buses will be required to wear masks.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.