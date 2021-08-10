Advertisement

Musician postpones Tuesday night show at Wave due to COVID-19 concerns

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Musician Shakey Graves, who was scheduled to perform Tuesday night at The Wave, announced on Facebook that he has chosen to postpone his Wichita show and the next two shows due to coronavirus concerns and to increase the safety of his team and venue staff.

The other two concerts that are postponed are the ones in Kansas City scheduled for Wednesday and Oklahoma City on Thursday.

All of the shows have been rescheduled for next month.

Posted by Shakey Graves on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

