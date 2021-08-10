Nonprofit organizations changing plans again due to COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local nonprofit organization is changing plans for their annual fundraising event.

Victory In The Valley will change their in-person event to a virtual event this year.

“We don’t want to take that risk. We don’t want to be the reason that somebody gets sick, so it was hard to make that decision, because we know what it means to have an event like that,” said Benita Baker, volunteer coordinator for Victory In The Valley.

The East Meets West Walk/Run has been typically held in-person during the month of May, but the organization moved it to September. The event will now be held virtually and dates have yet to be announced.

Other nonprofit organizations are considering similar options.

“This pandemic has really taken a toll on nonprofit organizations,” said Cindy Miles, president and CEO of the Kansas Nonprofit Chamber. “To go another year and not have their fundraising events, certainly in-person, is really going to challenge these nonprofit organizations.”

The Kansas Nonprofit Chamber serves roughly 500 people and organizations each year.

“I really would like to ask that people support nonprofit organizations even if they’re not able to have their in-person events. They need the community support now,” said Miles.

Baker hopes donors will continue to support them, and people in the community will be understanding of these changing events.

