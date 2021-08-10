Advertisement

One killed, one injured in minivan-semi crash in Neosho County

One person was killed and another person was seriously injured when a minivan and semi collided Monday afternoon in Neosho County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
THAYER, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person was seriously injured when a minivan and semi collided Monday afternoon in Neosho County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:43 p.m. Monday on K-47 highway and Elk Road. The location was about two miles northeast of Thayer.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2021 Honda Odyssey minivan was eastbound on K-47 highway when it turned left in front of a 2011 Freightliner semi-trailer that was headed west on K-47.

The semi struck the Honda on the passenger side of the vehicle.

A passenger in the Honda, Charles Edward Greer, 71, of Humboldt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Greer wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The Honda’s driver, Carol Sue Hucke, 71, of Parson, was taken to Labette Health with serious injuries. The patrol said Hucke wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Caili Wen, 49, of Arcadia, Calif., was taken to Neosho Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The patrol said Wen was wearing his seat belt.

