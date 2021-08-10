Original documents to be required for out-of-state vehicle transfers
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Starting Thursday, Sedgwick County Tag offices will no longer process courtesy registrations for vehicle transfers from other states to Kansas.
If you’re transferring registrations and titles to Kansas, you need to bring the original documents from the prior state. They will no longer accept copies of titles and they will not request titles on behalf of customers.
