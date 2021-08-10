Advertisement

12-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Sumner County

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s is investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old girl dead in Caldwell.

On Friday, August 6, 2021, at 11:06 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 1500 Block of South Blackstone for the shooting. While responding, they were told a 12-year-old accidentally shot her 12-year-old sister in the face. The victim was not responsive and CPR was started.

A Caldwell police officer was asked to respond and arrived before deputies taking over CPR until Caldwell EMS arrived. After administering life-saving measures for over 40 minutes, the victim was declared deceased.

The sheriff’s office said no names will be released as this is an ongoing investigation. Caldwell EMS, Caldwell Police Department, Caldwell Fire and Eagle Med all assisted in the call.

