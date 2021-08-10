Report: Evel Knievel Museum to move to Vegas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka could say goodbye to the Evel Knievel Museum.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the Evel Knievel Museum will leave the Capitol City and find a new home in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Developer J Dapper, a Las Vegas downtown redevelopment company, announced on Monday that it will work with landlord Jonathan Kermani to move the museum to Las Vegas.

13 NEWS has reached out to the Greater Topeka Partnership and museum officials and has not heard back yet.

The museum was opened in Topeka in June of 2017.

