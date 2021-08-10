Advertisement

Rural Kansas counties see increase in COVID cases, vaccinations

By Brityne Rucker
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With COVID-19 cases on the rise, new data shows rural vaccination rates are increasing too.

According to CDC data, 19 states saw those rates rise over the past two weeks.

“Last week was probably like the worst week I think as far as positive numbers. We have seen more people call in to get on the schedule to get their covid shot,” Lilia Rainey said.

Kansas saw the largest spike in rural vaccination rates -- at nearly 57%.

Missouri also experienced an uptick of those wanting the shot -- by nearly ten percent.

Rainey said they are seeing a surge in the 18- to 40-year-old age group wanting to get vaccinated in Kearny County.

“Most of our elderly is pretty well covered now as far as the vaccine, but I feel like it’s our little stranglers from 18 to 40 that weren’t sure but now that it’s come back again they’re like, “okay, I better.’”

Pharmacists and state officials we talked to said the driving factors of rural America to get the shot is the growing concern over the delta variant.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency officials say Rhonda Morris died and her husband, Jerry, was injured in a weekend...
Woman killed, husband injured in SW Kansas home explosion
Wichita Public Schools
Wichita School Board approves district’s proposal to ‘strongly recommend’ masks
Emergency crews said no on was hurt on Monday (8/9/2021) after this crash at the Dollar Tree on...
Car drives into Dollar Tree in NE Wichita
No one was injured in a small house fire in northeast Wichita Monday morning.
No one injured in Monday morning house fire
Tri Rivers Stadium to be knocked down.
Petition to stop demolition of Salina’s Tri-Rivers Stadium has reached 3,182

Latest News

Michael Hinojosa, the Dallas school district's superintendent, says it’s not a personal issue...
Dallas schools superintendent defies state law with mask mandate
So far, more than 400 colleges and universities are requiring students to get the COVID-19...
College students buying fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to avoid mandates
Since his father's death, officers have maintained a relationship with the boy and are helping...
Las Vegas officers escort boy to school after his father's death from COVID
FILE - Columbia County parents disappointed in mask policy for schools
Hutchinson Public Schools requiring masks, other districts make them optional