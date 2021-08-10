Advertisement

Steamy start to the day

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a steamy start to Tuesday.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a steamy start to Tuesday. Wake-up temperatures in the middle to upper 70s will soar into the triple digits this afternoon. Tack on the humidity and it will feel like 105 to 110 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

A Heat Advisory is in effect today. Please limit outdoor activity during the afternoon hours and if you must be outside, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade.

A few storms are possible this afternoon and evening, mainly along and north of Highway 50. Some of the storms, mainly between 5-10 pm, will be strong (severe?) with small hail, gusty wind, and heavy rain.

The heatwave will continue Wednesday and Thursday with highs around 100 degrees. Add in the humidity and it will feel like 105 degrees and hotter.

A second, stronger weather maker arrives later this week. A cold front is coming to Kansas on Thursday night, and it promises to bring showers, storms, and cooler conditions to the state. Highs in the lower 90s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are near normal for middle August.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 101.

Tonight: A few evening storms, then clearing skies. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 76.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 100.

Thu: Low: 75. High: 99. Mostly sunny, hot; evening storm chance.

Fri: Low: 72. High: 93. Partly cloudy, cooler; afternoon storms possible.

Sat: Low: 69. High: 91. Storm chance, mainly in the morning, then partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 68. High: 90. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 67. High: 91. Mostly sunny.

