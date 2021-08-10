Teachers get Helping Hand to buy school supplies for classrooms

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers worked with Dillons grocery store in Wichita to surprise 12 teachers from USD 259 with $100 gift cards to buy school supplies.

Jamie Allison, principal of OK Elementary, asked for 12 volunteers to step away from their designated classroom prep time to make a trip to the Dillons at Central and Rock. They had no idea why.

Allison told Eyewitness News This Morning Anchor Natalie Davis the teachers were hesitant to lose that work time, but she promised them it would be worth it.

We presented them each with gift cards for school supplies, and they responded with cheers.

“We love educators and we love what you’re doing with all the kids. We know how much money you spend of your own on the children so we want to lend a Helping Hand,” said attorney Dustin DeVaughn, who was there with his partner Richard James for the surprise.

The teachers started shopping right away. Most of them really needed the necessities, like pencils and paper, items some of their students cannot afford.

“Our budgets have been cut already this year again,” said 4th-grade teacher Ashley Matthews.

They were prepared to spend their own money to fill the gap.

“We will do it for the love of our kiddos, because they need what they need to be able to learn,” said Annette Paronto, who teaches 3rd grade.

First-year kindergarten teacher Maria Alvarez Raimundo was especially delighted to get a kick start building her classroom.

“Thank you! This is awesome! I’m so excited to be teaching this year!” said Alvarez Raimundo.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.