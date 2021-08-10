Tyson struggles to keep up with price increases

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New data shows vaccination rates are on the rise in rural areas. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 19 states saw those rates rise over the past two weeks. Kansas saw the largest spike in rural vaccination rates at nearly 57%. Missouri also experienced an uptick of those wanting the shot by nearly 10%. Pharmacists and state officials say the growing concern over the Delta variant is the driving factor to get the shot.

Meat Giant, Tyson Foods, says it will not increase prices for chicken and prepared foods fast enough to keep pacing with rising costs. The rising costs include raw materials like grains. The company is seeing unprecedented and accelerating inflation and they are trying to catch up. Tyson increased its average price for pork by just over 39% in the last quarter. It raised beef prices more than 11% and chicken up 15.6%.

The United States Department of Agriculture is launching two new cattle pricing reports that will bring clarity to the marketplace. The reports, which will provide more information on prices for cattle sold through the major channels, such as cash, formula, and contracts, were greeted as a significant step toward transparency in an often-opaque market. The USDA intends to begin to publish the report starting on Aug. 9.

