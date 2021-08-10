Advertisement

Tyson struggles to keep up with price increases

Kansas Ag Update
Kansas Ag Update(kwch)
By Brityne Rucker
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New data shows vaccination rates are on the rise in rural areas. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 19 states saw those rates rise over the past two weeks. Kansas saw the largest spike in rural vaccination rates at nearly 57%. Missouri also experienced an uptick of those wanting the shot by nearly 10%. Pharmacists and state officials say the growing concern over the Delta variant is the driving factor to get the shot.

Meat Giant, Tyson Foods, says it will not increase prices for chicken and prepared foods fast enough to keep pacing with rising costs. The rising costs include raw materials like grains. The company is seeing unprecedented and accelerating inflation and they are trying to catch up. Tyson increased its average price for pork by just over 39% in the last quarter. It raised beef prices more than 11% and chicken up 15.6%.

The United States Department of Agriculture is launching two new cattle pricing reports that will bring clarity to the marketplace. The reports, which will provide more information on prices for cattle sold through the major channels, such as cash, formula, and contracts, were greeted as a significant step toward transparency in an often-opaque market. The USDA intends to begin to publish the report starting on Aug. 9.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency officials say Rhonda Morris died and her husband, Jerry, was injured in a weekend...
Woman killed, husband injured in SW Kansas home explosion
Wichita Public Schools
Wichita School Board approves district’s proposal to ‘strongly recommend’ masks
Emergency crews said no on was hurt on Monday (8/9/2021) after this crash at the Dollar Tree on...
Car drives into Dollar Tree in NE Wichita
No one was injured in a small house fire in northeast Wichita Monday morning.
No one injured in Monday morning house fire
Big Boy No. 4014 stopped in Onaga Monday as part of a 10-state tour.
Iconic locomotive steams through Northeast Kansas on 10-state tour

Latest News

Evel Knievel Museum departure deal “imminent”
2 injured in stabbing at East Wichita mobile home community
2 injured in stabbing at East Wichita mobile home community
Two people had minor injuries in a stabbing incident at an east Wichita mobile home community.
2 injured in stabbing at East Wichita mobile home community
Rural Kansas counties see increase in COVID cases, vaccinations
Rural Kansas counties see increase in COVID cases, vaccinations