Advertisement

Where’s Shane? The Cosmosphere

Where’s Shane? Miss Kansas
Where’s Shane? Miss Kansas
By Shane Konicki
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Can you believe it’s almost time to go back to school? The start of the school year is right around the corner, and with that comes the return of field trips! We’re getting a sneak peek at some of the stops your kids are going to be making this year for a class field trip, and today we’re out at the Cosmosphere! We’ll be doing some fun experiments in Dr. Goddard’s lab, and checking out what’s going on with CosmoKids! You can find more information on the Cosmosphere at cosmo.org.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency officials say Rhonda Morris died and her husband, Jerry, was injured in a weekend...
Woman killed, husband injured in SW Kansas home explosion
Wichita Public Schools
Wichita School Board approves district’s proposal to ‘strongly recommend’ masks
Emergency crews said no on was hurt on Monday (8/9/2021) after this crash at the Dollar Tree on...
Car drives into Dollar Tree in NE Wichita
No one was injured in a small house fire in northeast Wichita Monday morning.
No one injured in Monday morning house fire
Tri Rivers Stadium to be knocked down.
Petition to stop demolition of Salina’s Tri-Rivers Stadium has reached 3,182

Latest News

Rural Kansas counties see increase in COVID cases, vaccinations
Rural Kansas counties see increase in COVID cases, vaccinations
Rural Kansas counties see increase in COVID cases, vaccinations
Rural Kansas counties see increase in COVID cases, vaccinations
Starting Thursday, Sedgwick County Tag offices will no longer process courtesy registrations...
Original documents to be required for out-of-state vehicle transfers
Wichita Public Schools Masks Guidance
Wichita School Board approves 'strongly recommended' mask guidance