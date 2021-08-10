Advertisement

Woman killed, husband injured in SW Kansas home explosion

By Joe Baker
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - People in the tight-knit community of Johnson City, Kan. say they are devastated by a home explosion that killed Rhonda Morris and injured her husband, Jerry.

They say Rhonda was friends with everyone in town and was known as the community’s mother.

“She did hair. So, she was a local hairdresser. We don’t have that many around,” said family friend, Darci Batterton. “She had a tanning booth back in the day. This was back when I was in grade school. Then, they have the restaurant on Main Street. The Wooden Horse.”

Rhonda died on the scene. Her husband, Jerry, survived and was transported to a Wichita hospital for treatment. He is currently listed in stable condition.

The community says what happened in their town still doesn’t feel real and it will take a little time to really settle in.

“When you live in a community as small as we are you’re not family, but you’re still family. You know family, neighbors are family with each other and so it was horrible,” said Batterton.

The Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evergy outage map, Wichita 8-8-21
Early morning power outages, almost 700 without power in Wichita
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Sedgwick County averages 100 new COVID-19 cases a day
Vaccination card replacement
How to replace a lost COVID vaccination card
Tri Rivers Stadium to be knocked down.
Petition to stop demolition of Salina’s Tri-Rivers Stadium has reached 3,182
Ambulance
Drowning victim recovered from Elk City Lake

Latest News

Stanton County home explosion
Woman killed, husband injured in SW Kansas home explosion
Victory in the Valley
Spike in COVID-19 now impacting Kansas non-profit organizations
Victory In The Valley Fundraiser
Nonprofit organizations changing plans again due to COVID-19
Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in Hutchinson, Kansas
Kansas hospitals stretched thin by staffing shortages, growing COVID-19 cases