Woman killed, husband injured in SW Kansas home explosion

STANTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - People in the tight-knit community of Johnson City, Kan. say they are devastated by a home explosion that killed Rhonda Morris and injured her husband, Jerry.

They say Rhonda was friends with everyone in town and was known as the community’s mother.

“She did hair. So, she was a local hairdresser. We don’t have that many around,” said family friend, Darci Batterton. “She had a tanning booth back in the day. This was back when I was in grade school. Then, they have the restaurant on Main Street. The Wooden Horse.”

Rhonda died on the scene. Her husband, Jerry, survived and was transported to a Wichita hospital for treatment. He is currently listed in stable condition.

The community says what happened in their town still doesn’t feel real and it will take a little time to really settle in.

“When you live in a community as small as we are you’re not family, but you’re still family. You know family, neighbors are family with each other and so it was horrible,” said Batterton.

The Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the explosion.

